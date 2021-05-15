By SAM EGWU

Captain Uzama-Okpaleke Nwando Phina set a record as the first female pilot that flew one of the airplanes that landed at Anambra airport. In this interview, the beautiful pilot speaks about sundry issues

A lot of people who gathered at the event were surprised to see that one of the pilots that flew the airplane that landed at the Anambra airport is a lady. How does that feel?

I was truly humbled by the show of support for women in professional cadres by Nigerians and was a bit overwhelmed by the accolades that followed after flying to the new Anambra Airport. Of course I could not have done it without my commander.

You made history on that day and turned a celebrity. What have you been doing since then?

I am not one to bask in the euphoria of being celebrated for a feat that any other female pilot could have achieved effortlessly, however, I am thankful that I was given the opportunity which got me wishing that other young women realise that there is a career path in the aviation industry. There is a need for more female pilots and aviation professionals.

What inspired you to take up this profession?

I attained my first degree in computer science at Kwame Nkrumah university, Ghana. My love for flying further pushed me to attend the 43air school in South Africa where I became a certified pilot.

What other passion do you have aside flying plane?

I have a passion for automobile engines and would have loved to own or work in an automobile care centre. I fix my car myself sometimes (the little I can, or watch tutorials on YouTube), so it is a passion I would still look into as I move up in life.

If you aren’t flying, what would you be doing?

If I didn’t choose to fly I would have joined the military, particularly the Air Force.

Where do you see yourself in 2years time?

I love what I do so the next two years would be spent increasing my flying hours and building the experience. I need to impact lives positively.

Your folks would be really proud of what you have become?

They are really proud of the woman I have grown to be. They have spent their lives making sure I excel in whatever I do and I’m grateful for that.

What do you think about women empowerment?

When it comes to supporting lower-income women who may not have high levels of formal education, I think it is important to say that we have a stake and should be able to do our best in supporting them to becoming whatever they dream to be. I know that many aren’t born with the silver spoon, but with support and hardwork, they excel. Nigerian women are very strong and can achieve what they want to. I believe one day, a woman will be the Nigerian president.

How do you unwind?

Whenever I’m not flying, I unwind with friends and family and also love to read, watch movies and research on new topics of interest. I’m a goal getter and love to surround myself with people that believe the future is bright.

If you would want to break a record, what would that be?

I would like to fly across the world. I would want to be celebrated as the best female pilot in Africa. I want to be exceptional in what I do and I believe that my dreams are would come true very soon.