BACKGROUND

My name is Aisha Dandulani, I was born on November 11, 1997, and raised in Kaduna State. At the moment, I am the CEO of the 4 Sisters Kitchen, and Gorgeous You Saloon and Spa all based in Sokoto State for now. My parents gave birth to eight children. I am the third and the first female child of the family. I am 23 years old now.

EDUCATION

I did my high school in Zaria Academy. After that, I went to study in the United States of America (USA) where I was studying Law but started with English Language because you cannot get a straight admission to study Law over there, hence I had to study English for few years with the hope of switching to Law much later when I am finalizing. H o w e v e r , I later transferred to Usmanu Danfo diyo University, S o k o t o State.

MENTORS My father and my mother. I say this because my father is very soft spoken and kind. He always talked to me and my siblings so gently. The way he handles us, especially when we are confronted with challenges is so amazingly beautiful. He tries to make us view the world in a very different way. He is very gentle and calm. So, I love to be like him and handle my future kids that way. And my mother also is a very hard-working woman. She is into a lot of businesses, as such I always dreamt of becoming somebody like her, to be independent and to take care of my kids and people around me. She never believed in sitting idly at home. She believes you can start small. She owns a school in Kaduna, and is equally into many other businesses. So, I always dreamt of being as successful as my mother.

WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT

Well, I love kids. I love poor people. I love to give what I have even if nothing is left for me. I love to give people and make people happy. I am a humanitarian actually I love working for kids and the poor, I love to help. I can give my everything just to see a poor child and the needy happy. I think that makes me unique because the times have changed and people are more interested in themselves than in helping another needy person in the society.

FEARS

I would like to grow more with the help of people. I would love to expand my humanitarian work. We have the 4 Sisters p r o g r a m m e which I and my three sisters’ handle. The foundation is geared towards helping the poor kids. Aiding then to go back to school. We provide them with shelter, and we also help indigent pregnant women with their hospital bills. Coming to my fears, well, my biggest fears is that of losing my father. I do not want to loss him at all. I just feel like that would be the end of my world because I can’t imagine life without my father. I j u s t

withstand a life without my father. I will be so devasted without my papa. REGRETS I really regret leaving USA without a Bachelor’s Degree. Because I could have gotten a better job now if I had gotten that. I would also have more experienced and good friends outside the shores of this country unlike my present situation now.

FUTURE PLANS I want to open a standard day care school for kids. I have a name for it already “Children’s World”. I want to have two sections, one section for those whose parents cannot carter for and t h e second one for those whose parents would be able to provide for. That is my future plan In Sha Allah

CHALLENGES

Though I thank Allah that I have businesses of my own. At the moment, I own a kitchen and people ask me how do you make this and that. My charges are affordable but the environment is not helping me at all. However, as a kitchen we are supposed to be cooking wedding food, making snacks, cake and all that for clients but as it is now, I have restricted myself to mentoring kids. I have a cooking class for them and we get to play with all kind of foods. I teach them both foreign and local dishes. I confine myself to that for now because I feel this is better than staying at home waiting for patronage which is even at a low price. However, I feel better off with mentoring the children.

ADVICE

Well, I think young girls should always try to make their dreams come true because a lot of girls now d e p e n d on their boyfriends or their parents which is totally not good. As a girl, you need to independent. You need to work hard to be able to take care of yourself, your family and people around you. And do not forget, you can start with the little you have. G e t t i n g as a low as N100 a day or a week is better than staying at home and waiting for a man to carter your needs all the time.