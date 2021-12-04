BACKGROUND

I started humanitarian activities in 2016, that was even before Hadeekubrah for the Less Privileged Foundation (Hakub Foundation) came into existence. The foundation was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2017.

ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS

As I stated earlier, I started packaging food items with my personal funds for distribution to the less privileged before the foundation came into existence, but I started getting funds from individuals when it was launched and this made my work a lot easier.

DREADS

Many people think and believe that one can only acquire a skill if they are trained but that is not true. For instance, I have always wanted to be a philanthropist like my father, I didn’t have to go to school to learn how to be one, it came easily and naturally. I dread the limitation people place on themselves because they do not have formal education. People will always excel in what they are passionate about whether they are educated or not.

INSPIRATION

I learned to support and try to make people happy on my own because that was how I was trained. When I was growing up as a child, my father would always encourage us to be kind to people. He emphasised it takes kindness to give to others. I am not rich but Alhamdulillah, with the support of my family members and friends, I have touched many lives and I will continue to do that insha Allah. I derive inspiration from humanity and kindness.

MENTOR

Well, when it comes to these humanitarian activities, I don’t think I have a mentor but my father has been my supporter from day one. However, there is a woman I look up to as a role model, she is the wife of the former governor of Borno State, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima.

FEARS

My greatest fear is the lack of funds.

CHALLENGES

The challenges I have faced over the years come from people. For instance, when I raise funds from the social media platform and execute my plans, I normally give account by posting pictures and videos through the same channel, some people insult me by saying I do that to show off (riya) bla bla bla. Such things and name calling constitute the biggest challenges for me, and amazingly I get this backlash even from some of my friends.

REGRETS

I have no regrets for being a female humanitarian activist, rather I feel fulfilled.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU

What makes me different is that I enjoy supporting people because it is my passion.

FUTURE PLANS

Well, my plans for the future is to build a home and school for orphans, and I have started planning towards that.

Also, I am about to get married in the nearest future and people keep asking me how I will combine family life and humanitarian work. I always tell them both have many things in common. This is because I have not been able to distinguish or draw a line between my nongovernmental organisation and activities with marital life. I don’t perceive any hindrance. In fact, the latter is most likely going to have a positive impact on the former. Don’t forget that humanitarian activities are bound and projected around humanity. Hadeekubra Foundation will surely continue to project the objective on which it was founded. Efforts to make life better for the aged and the less privileged will be stronger, this much I can assure.

IMMEDIATE REACTION WHEN PEOPLE ARE IN NEED

I feel I have an obligation to help. For instance, I met an aged woman sometime in the past, I quickly took it upon myself to ensure she was rehabilitated and fed regularly.

In fact, the very first day I met her, I shed tears because her plight was very pathetic, but today, Alhamdullilah, I have been able to make her happy and I feel fulfilled. So, touching the lives of the needy is always my passion.

Furthermore, my activities also extend to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency. They are positively affected by our activities.

We go to IDP camps frequently and try to make them happy, most especially during fasting and festive periods. We also cater for their educational needs. We provide vital resources such as books, and other writing materials for the IDPs and other less privileged people in Maiduguri since they are displaced from their homes and have lost their source of livelihood, there is need to extend helping hands to them and give them succor.

ASSESSMENT OF HUMANITARIAN ACTIVITIES

Humanitarian activities, especially in my base, Borno State, have been very challenging because of the security situation which has displaced so many and disrupted the lives and source of livelihood. The task has been very onerous. We have very limited funds to execute so much and touch as many lives as possible in our area of operation.

However, Alhamdullilah, we have been able to summon courage and we have made some level of progress in the face of hostility.

ADVICE

My advice to my fellow women/upcoming humanitarian activists is to believe in themselves, keep doing good, don’t quit and don’t give up, there is always sunlight at the end of the tunnel.

LIFE IN BRIEF

Hajiya Hadiza Aliyu was born was born in Maiduguri, Borno State to the family of Alhaji Kamaldeen A Aliyu and Hajiya Sherifat Ibrahim Aliyu in the early 90’s. She is the last born of the family. She is a humanitarian who loves touching the lives of fellow human beings.

