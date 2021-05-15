By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Frank Akpan, the father of Uduak Akpan, who killed Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, has said that his son confessed to him that he killed Iniubong and he helped police to arrest him.

Speaking to journalists at the Akwa Ibom State Police headquarters in Uyo on Friday while being paraded alongside the son, Frank Akpan said policemen came to his compound and searched the place and did not find anything and was later invited to make a statement at Idu Uruan police station, which he did and was subsequently asked to call his son immediately which he did.

“When my son came back to Akwa Ibom, after calling him I was allowed to interact with him and that was when he told me that he committed an offence. I was disappointed; I scolded him and asked why he committed such a crime knowing fully well he has two sisters that are equally students and are both in school.

READ ALSO: I’m Prepared To Die, Says Killer Of Akwa Ibom Jobseeker

“I felt bad because I know they are women too, and I wouldn’t want such fate to befall them too,” Akpan said.

The retired deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Health further revealed that he wasn’t at home when his son carried out the heinous crime.

Frank Akpan, who also refuted claims that the house was an abandoned building where his son carried out his serial killings, said he and his family members are occupants of the house as thier family abode.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The notion that the house is always locked and abandoned is not true because we have a borehole in there and all the residents around there come to fetch water from our compound,” he added.

“It’s just unfortunate that this had to happen. I never knew that this is what he does and I’m not in any way involved in this particular act.

“I was never aware of his previous acts because I haven’t been fully with them. We just relocated from Abuja and I also retired because I was a government worker. I haven’t been around for close to 30 years now.

“I’m not happy about what my child has done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after all the years of toiling to send them to school and ensure they get the best,” he said.

When asked whether he would like the law to take its full course on the matter, the father of the accused said: “It depends on the system and if they say the penalty for his crime is death, then he should face the full wrath of the law.”