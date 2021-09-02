Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has said that the death of his son, Abdulkarim Na’ Allah was the will of God which could not be questioned by anyone.

Na’ Allah spoke while addressing officials and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna Correspondent Chapel who paid him a condolence visit at his residence in Kaduna.

Na’ Allah (APC-Kebbi South) who described Abdulkarim as one of his closest sons, however, noted that God had reasons to permit whatever He wishes, adding, “as Muslims, we must accept that whatever God does is the correct.

“If you really want to have peace in your life, then you must completely surrender to the will of God.

“As a family, we have accepted the incident as the will of God and would remain steadfast in our belief in the will of God,” Na’ Allah added.”

The senator spoke with his late son, Abdulkareem a few hours before the news of his death on Sunday.

Earlier in an address, Hajiya Asma’u Halilu, chairman of the NUJ, Correspondent Chapel in Kaduna said the visit was to commiserate with the Senator over the demise of his son.

Hajiya Asma’u who described the loss of the senator’s son as painful commended the lawmaker for demonstrating maturity with the way he accepted the incident.