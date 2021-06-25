The senator representing Delta North in National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, has said his purported suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is unconstitutional and cannot stand.

Advertisements





Nwaoboshi was suspended on Wednesday from the party. In a statement issued by Philip Elueme, his legislative aide, Nwaoboshi accused Okowa of remotely controlling the action of the working committee of the party.

“It is irrational, laughable, illegal and an unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti-democratic forces masquerading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing – audi alteram paten – as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that supercedes all other documents,” he said.

Meanwhile, the crisis took another dimension yesterday as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and suspended Senator Peter Nwaoboshi were poised for a showdown.

While Okowa vowed to expose those that were angry with the PDP in the state and its members because he is not ready to put money in anyone’s pocket, Nwaoboshi said nobody can suspend him from the PDP.

The governor said he would not be distracted by attempts to pit him against his predecessors by some highly-placed members of the PDP in the state.

Advertisements

At a grand reception to welcome hundreds of former members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency to the PDP, Governor Okowa said all the governors who ruled the state since 1999 performed very well.

His statement may not be unconnected with the comments attributed to Senator Nwaoboshi early this week that former Governors James lbori and Emmanuel Uduaghan performed better than Okowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the attempts by some persons in the state to put him on a collision course with past leaders of the state would not work as he was focused on developing Delta according to mandate freely given to him by the people.

“We will not work to put money in one person’s pocket because a day will come when I will expose those of them that are angry with us.

You voted for me to do what is right for the interest of the people and not to put money in somebody’s pocket, that’s not what you voted me for.”

“PDP has worked start from Chief James Ibori, to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and myself we have worked very well and we are still working. If anyone said he is not seeing what we are doing, its either they blind or they don’t live in Asaba.

Corroborating, while receiving the decampees, the state PDP chairman Olorogun Kingsley Esiso described the APC as a failed party.

“As a party we take decisions in the best interest of the party and I want to reiterate that Senator Peter Nwaoboshi stands suspended and he must decide where he belongs and he has one month to do so or we will be forced to do the needful,” Esiso stated.