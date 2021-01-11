By Our Correspondent

While his name has been on the fringe of jewellery business since the past three years, he was thrust into the limelight after he crafted a jaw-dropping piece for Nigerian sensation, Zlatan Ibile and suddenly everyone wanted to know more about a certain custom jeweller called Godsontheplug.

The mystery about him was further intensified by the fact that his Instagram page carried a “by appointment only” notice.

However, a series of interviews in the past few months have lifted the veil from the face of the British-Nigerian jeweller.

“My parents are native of Anambra, South-East Nigeria, but I was born and raised in Reading, United Kingdom, where I had my education until 16. I am the second of three siblings and both my parents are alive,” he revealed.

On his odyssey into the businesses, he said: “At 20, I was selling stuff to my friends, anything at all they needed they’d call me. That was how my brand name ‘Godson The Plug’ came about.”

However, ending up as a jeweller, was due to his “zeal to be in the fashion industry, especially jewellery.”

Said he: “When I was much younger I always loved to sell unique pieces or anything at all to my friends, this combined with my passion for fashion made me go into the fashion industry.”

Presently, being a jeweller is Godsontheplug’s main preoccupation: “I work round the clock, that is I do not have a particular time off, I just keep working because I love what I do,” he attested.

Godsontheplug, whose real name is Godson Umeh, has a rich list of clients, including Raheem Sterling, to show for his rising popularity.

For the 24-year-old, there are still many miles to go. “My target is conquering the world in general with my brand name. But first of all, we start from my immediate space,” he affirmed.