Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has confirmed that his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano will vie for the Anambra North senatorial seat of the state in the coming 2023 general election.

He stated that he would not run for any elective office in the election. Governor Obiano’s administration will end on March 17, this year, and his successor is former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Responding to questions from newsmen in his Aguleri country home in Anambra East local government area after an inspection tour of two signature projects of his administration: Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport and International Convention Centre, Awka, yesterday, Obiano explained that once he leaves as governor, he wanted to rest after eight years in power.

Obiano said, “I’m going to rest after my tenure in Anambra State. I do not need to be told that I did well for Anambra people, because I know I did well too. Sometimes, I’m impolite about this, because I know that I spent many sleepless nights to ensure that I did the many projects I did for Anambra people.

“My wife is the one who will be going for the Senate. She wants to run for Senate to represent Anambra North people. She is from Oyi local government area, which is in Anambra North.”

Obiano also revealed that in two weeks’ time, an international flight from the fleets of Ethiopian Airlines will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to confirm its international status.

“This will boost agriculture, as most agricultural produce will be easily exported through the Anambra international cargo and passenger airport.

“If you know me, you will accept that I’m a man associated with class, and you can see class in all the projects I did for Anambra people. The airport you see there is about the best in sub-Saharan Africa, with some of the best facilities anywhere in the world.

“In terms of safety, it is the best, and has landing facilities that you can hardly find in any airport in Nigeria,” Obiano said further.

Obiano had conducted members of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, led by their chairman, Dr Emeka Odogwu, and, a team of ex-Rangers International players led by former captain Christian Chukwu, both of who were full of the praises for the governor for the achievements recorded by his administration.