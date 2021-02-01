Myanmar’s military has staged a coup Monday and declared it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency, handing power to a former general, commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing

The nation’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said.

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army said was fraudulent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokesman Myo Nyunt said Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning.