A coalition of Niger Delta agitators have urged the federal government to investigate the recent siege to Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s house and not to sweep it under the carpet. In a statement signed by the convener of the coalition, John Dukku, he said the action was a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict Odili from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The agitators rejected the claims that there were some incriminating items and illegal activities going on in Odili’s Abuja house that could warrant the invasion.

He said, “The coalition condemn in its entirety the recent invasion of Honourable Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja by agents the Federal Government of Nigeria. We view this action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict her from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We can authoritatively say that the only offense of Honourable Justice Mary Odili is because she is the second highest ranking judge in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and she is from the Niger Delta region. The coalition rejects the claim by the government that suspicious activities were suspected in the building, this claim is baseless and unacceptable.

“We are compelled to ask, what kind of illegal activity could be suspected in a home of respected Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria whose husband has also served as a State Governor for eight years? What was the motive behind that invasion?