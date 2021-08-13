A coalition of Niger Delta Contractors have appealed to the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Effiong Akwa, to complete the payment of contractors.

A statement issued yesterday and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Engr Kelvin Douglas and Preye Briggs, said their members “are dying daily amidst pressure from banks for loan repayment, harassment, and intimidation.”

The coalition added that some other contractors have developed High Blood Pressure already.

To this end, they also begged the Presidency to intervene in the matter, stressing that some contractors completed their jobs two years ago or more and are yet to access payment from the commission.

The contractors recalled that weeks ago, Akwa assembled some contractors with payments below N100 million, “assuring them of payment but till date, nothing has been paid.”

While making a passionate plea for the payments to be fast-tracked, they noted that billions are still being owed.

Meanwhile, the NDDC and the Niger Delta Ministry recently announced that the process of the Forensic Audit as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been concluded and that the report would be presented to the president soon.