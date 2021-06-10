A group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has commended the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over his recent visit to Oporoza town in Gbaramutu Kingdom to meet former militant leader Chief Government Ekpemopolo, also known as Tompolo, over the seven-day ultimatum to constitute the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The group thanked the minister and his entourage for the courage, patriotic zeal and humility, which informed the peace trip.

In a statement issued by the director-general of ADF, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, the group said the meeting did not only led to the review of the ultimatum but also gave room for a better understanding on how to advance the progress of the region.

Ekperipe Ekpo said, “When ADF earlier in the year adopted the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as our Grand Leader and espoused the philosophical concept of dependable leadership as the driving motto of our organisation, some may have seen these decisions as mere emotive and sentimental overflow of feelings that appeared perhaps not well distilled.

“By initiating that timely dialogue, the minister has brought truce and ended what seemed to be an impending imbroglio in the Niger Delta region and indeed Nigeria”.

Part of the statement reads, “Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) wishes to place on record the historic effort of the minister who had to risk his life in an open flying boat for over six hours to Gbaramatu Kingdom on water in search of peaceful resolution to an imminent conflict that had the potential to impact negatively on Niger Delta and stall its developmental strides.

“ADF is proud to be associated with this determined personality of the minister who demonstrated such uncommon courage, leadership and sacrificial commitment to peace which saw him departing Oporoza Town at about 9pm and plodding through the risky waters for three hours to arrive Warri at almost midnight. Which Nigerian public official can stand up and be counted by taking such grave risk and making such sacrifice in the interest of the nation? We dare to say, very few.