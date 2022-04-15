Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has commenced the construction of “Quick Win” intervention projects in all the nine states of the region.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio disclosed this when he commissioned blocks of classrooms constructed by the ministry in some local government areas of Bayelsa State.

Akpabio reiterated the unwavering commitment of the ministry to upholding the dignity of basic education in the Niger Delta region.

He said the construction of educational facilities in the communities is geared towards increasing the existing educational infrastructure in the Niger Delta region and improve access to qualitative basic education.

Represented by a deputy director in the housing and urban development department of the ministry, Joy Baderin, the minister said the projects located in Tombia, Otuan in Southern Ijaw LGA, Oguama and Kiminimi Communities in Nembe LGA were completed within the 2020 budget calendar year.

In a statement by the director of press and public relations in the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, the minister enjoined the communities to ensure the security of the projects and make good use of them.

Earlier, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Babayo Ardo, represented by Akowe Achor, assistant director, housing and urban development department in the ministry, stated that the project construction were awarded to indigenous and local contractors to create employment opportunities for the youths of the communities.

He said education in the Delta Region is a critical component that cannot be toyed with because of its high level impact on the quality of life of the citizens.