BY HENRY TYOHEMBA AND BATURE BLESSING-AKPAKPAN

Batch C applicants of the N-Power programme have lamented delay in releasing names of the shortlisted candidates for intake into the scheme.

Recall that following the disengagement of two batches of beneficiaries of the N-power in June and July, 2020 the federal government said it would enroll a new batch C starting from July 26, 2020.

Announcing the introduction of the batch C component of the scheme last year, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, said the batch was expected to afford the ministry the opportunity to enrol a new set of beneficiaries who will be up skilled to prepare them for employability or entrepreneurship.

But as applicants continue to wait anxiously without any development, some of them in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP lamented the delay in releasing names of shortlisted candidates, urging the government to urgently renew efforts on the recruitment so that applicants will know their fate.

One of the applicants, Idowu Titilope, said he is bothered about the position of the government given that it has been over six months since they apply for the programme.

“But up till now no information or update as to the fate of the applicants, it is a kind of frustrating and disappointing because most of us the unemployed graduates were actually hoping to leverage on this scheme to see how we can better our lots since there’s no job in the country.

“Not that the #30,000 is even enough but as they say half bread is better than non, so I want to plead with the federal government to consider integrating the batch C applicants into the scheme as soon as possible, it will go a long way to ameliorate most of our challenges and pull out youths from the streets especially at this period where insecurity has become a major fear in the country.

Another applicant, Gbega Kolawole who missed the earlier n-power application in the last recruitment, said he was hoping for the short list to be out but unfortunately it has been delayed by the government. “It is frustrating that we don’t have any news about the batch C application till now, I really need this I have so much financial responsibilities and I only hope that the list will be out soon and I will be shortlisted so I can take care of myself ”.

N-power scheme was introduced by the federal government of Nigeria in 2016, taking the first set of volunteers called Batch A and that of 2017 called Batch B which came to an end last year.

The scheme currently has six categories namely; N-Teach, N-Health, N-Agro, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech. N-Teach and N-Health are available to only graduates who must have completed the mandatory one year NYSC programme, while N-Agro, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech is available to graduates and non-graduates.

