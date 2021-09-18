The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has commenced the payment of outstanding allowances of batches A and B of the 2016 and 2018 N-Power volunteers nationwide.

A statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali yesterday, said N150,000.00 will be paid to each of 9,066 volunteers, representing five months allowances, while the allowances of 4,955 volunteers would be withheld pending conclusion of further investigation.

The statement reads: “Following the payment system challenges faced by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which has been overcome, the Ministry has commenced the final payment of the arrears on the few outstanding allowances of Batches A and B N Power volunteers.

“The accounts of these 14,021 volunteers were flagged in March 2020 by the Federal Government payment system, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), for various reasons including but not limited to beneficiaries having multiple accounts, and beneficiaries account receiving other payments such as salaries and allowances from multiple Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on permanent employment or for participating in other schemes. These acts violate the regulations guiding the N-Power volunteer programme and could amount to gross misconduct and corruption.”