In a bid to ensure that Nigeria’s youth are self employed and solutions providers, the federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained over 3,000 N-Power beneficiaries on hardware, software engineering under N-Tech.

The beneficiaries which were selected from states within the North Central geopolitical zone,(Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory are currently undergoing the training at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa, Abuja

The CEO, Human Resources Department of the Humanitarian ministry, Mr Kalgo Yusuf Muazu, while speaking to newsmen ahead of the conclusion of the training in Abuja yesterday’s said that laptops and other materials will be distributed to the beneficiaries at the end of the training.

He also stated that the Humanitarian ministry under the leadership of Sadiya Umar Farouq as minister are working tirelessly to deliver on the mandate given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The program started on Monday, 11th of October, 2021, with almost 3,000 beneficiaries from the North Central, which comprise Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Abuja. The beneficiaries were fully accommodated at Vera Gold Hotel, PSIN, Kubwa and were given N42,000 each to cover their transportation and feeding allowances. Additional N15,000 will be given to each of them as transportation back to their respective states.

“They were offered free accommodation with air condition, availability of water, light, security and good environment.

Two doctors, nurses and drugs were provided, with three admission beds for

the beneficiaries.

“Hardware trainees will be given working tools and manuals after the training; to sustain and get self-employed. Software, Animation and Scripting trainees will be provided with a laptop each; to take care of themselves at the end of the training.

Conclusively, all the beneficiaries will be enjoying N10,000 each as monthly stipends, with effect from October, 2021 for a period of nine months”

This training are one of the many programs “by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty” he said.

The beneficiaries, who spoke to newsmen took turns to commend the federal government for organising a life changing empowerment training.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Muhammad Maryam, from Niger state, expressed gratitude at the opportunity afforded her by the federal government to be self employed, tasking other beneficiaries to make maximum use of the training for the betterment of society.

“I am glad that I was selected to benefit from the N-Power program under N-Tech, even without having any connection. This is a lifetime opportunity and I plan to make maximum use of it to set up myself in life. I hope other beneficiaries can dedicate themselves to learn and practice everything taught here to be self employed. I will also advise the federal government to sustain the training; in order to take many youth off the street,” she said.

Dominic Vershima from Benue State said that the N-Power training has equipped him to be recognized among solutions providers in the country.

“I have learnt a lot on web design, app design, photoshop among others which now make me one of the solutions providers in the country and I have looking at getting a shop where I will employ and train other to be empowered with the right skills” he said.

According to Adama Peculiar Okafor from Anambra State said that she would impact the knowledge learned from the training to other Nigerians for them to be self employed.

“With the knowledge gathered from the federal government’s N-Power training, I am going back to my community to train other Nigerians so that they can be self employed and also contribute to the development of the country”.

According to one of the Hardware trainers Christopher Adoga, he said that the majority of the participants had fully gained the right skills to become better citizens of the country, while urging the participants to improve on what they have been taught.

“Most of the participants really understood what we taught them, they are good to go, as we told them that they can start small even from their house and grow their businesses with dedication and hard work with what they have learnt from the training.

“We also called on the federal government to create a room for more advanced training so that, they can compete favorably with their counterparts abroad” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that, the N-Power was birthed on 8 June 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development. It would be recalled that since inception it has gone ahead to provide skills to the teeming youth populace while also providing opportunities in the Educational, Agricultural, Building and Construction and health sectors.