As part of its efforts to sustain National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), federal government is investing over N4 billion on training, tooling and payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the programme.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has also trained 6,475 unemployed youths across the federation on various skills acquisition programmes.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, made this disclosure at the closing ceremony of the training of youths on smartphone repairs in Yola.

The six weeks intensive training on how to repair mobile phones was part of the federal government plans to get many Nigerians out of poverty.

The federal government expanded the graduates and non-graduates component of the N-Power programme to provide job opportunities for 11,223 unemployed youths following the successful exiting of 15,825 youths under batch A and B.

National coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr Umar Buba Bindir, who spoke for the minister said the programme was aimed at the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

The state focal person, Social Investment Programme, Mary Yuwadi, said over 28,000 beneficiaries have been registered under GEEP 2.0 for the traders, farmers and market women loan category. 194 youths were graduated at the event.