The Department of State Services, DSS, has countered TrackaNG–BudgIT report that its Counter-Terrorism training centre, Gubi Dam, Bauchi State allegedly valued at N1.1 billion in 2021 FG budget was “not done”.

TrackaNG–BudgIT, also referred to as Tracka, a budget implementation monitors had on 19th February 2022, on its social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Twitter, posted that the construction of DSS Counter-Terrorism Training Centre, Gubi Dam, Bauchi State allegedly valued at N1.1 billion in 2021 FG budget was “not done”.

The report also added that it “visited the site and discovered they only renovated a primary school and mosque adjacent to the site”.

However, the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, while reacting to the allegation, said: “To set the records straight, the DSS outrightly dismisses Tracka’s unfounded claims. It further expresses dismay at the shoddy way Tracka embarked on its project verification exercise as well as the manner it drew conclusions without the slightest efforts to be diligent.

“DSS’ findings have shown that the Tracka field officer did not visit the project site where about 17 structures are simultaneously being executed by different contractors. It is instructive to note that the projects are at different levels of completion. It may also be noted that the primary school in question was a dilapidated Nomadic Education Centre located at Galga, near Gubi Dam, Firo where the CTC is located.

“The Service, in conjunction with its Land School (site of the CTC), found the primary school in a bad state and decided to renovate it as part of its corporate social responsibility, typical of the Service wherever it has such public facilities and cohabits with the community. As evidenced by attached pictures, the said school was rehabilitated and handed over to the appreciative Galga community whose children now use better facilities including desks at the school.

“ Surprisingly, Tracka only stopped its verification of the budget implementation at the primary school from where it drew hasty conclusions of non-implementation. What a lazy way of discharging a mandate.”

The DSS also said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the CTC projects as captured in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 budgets are ongoing. The DSS and its director general, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi are committed to transparency, accountability and service.

“ Accordingly, the public is hereby properly guided and should therefore disregard the initial story by Tracka, which is expected to show evidence that disciplinary action is being taken against its staff that misled it. This is how to be accountable and transparent.”