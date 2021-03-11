BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa yesterday testified in the on -going trial of an oil marketer, Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy accused of an N1.4 billion oil subsidy scam.

Bawa, who started giving evidence before the Lagos State High Court before his recent confirmation by the Senate as the head of the Commission, was one of the investigators that investigated the alleged crime.

The anti-graft agency had accused Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy of allegedly using forged documents to obtain N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy after allegedly inflating the quantity of premium motor spirit, PMS purportedly supplied to 14,000M.

The defendants were arraigned on a 27-count charge of obtaining money by false pretense, forgery and use of forged documents.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While being led in evidence by the prosecutor, Saidu Ateh, Bawa disclosed that he analysed the email correspondences of the defendants from which he discovered that the defendants contrary to their claim took about 6 million litres PMS from the mother vessel to their chartered vessel.

The EFCC Chairman testified that the email further confirmed that the same quantity was discharged at Port-Harcourt.