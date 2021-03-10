BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday testified in the on -going trial of an oil marketer, Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy accused of an N1.4 billion oil subsidy scam.

Bawa, who started giving evidence before the Lagos State High Court before his recent confirmation by the Senate as the head of the Commission, was one of the investigators that investigated the alleged crime.

The anti-graft agency had accused Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy of allegedly using forged documents to obtain N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy after allegedly inflating the quantity of premium motor spirit, PMS purportedly supplied to 14,000M.

The defendants were arraigned on a 27-count charge of obtaining money by false pretense, forgery and use of forged documents.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While being led in evidence by the prosecutor, Saidu Ateh, Bawa disclosed that he analysed the email correspondences of the defendants from which he discovered that the defendants contrary to their claim took about 6 million litres PMS from the mother vessel to their chartered vessel.

The EFCC Chairman testified that the email further confirmed that the same quantity was discharged at Port-Harcourt.

He maintained, “In addition, the email also informed us that one Mr Jide Akpan was the agent of the vessel

“We invited the said Akpan and during the course of our interrogation with him he confirmed that the first defendant through the second defendant deferred the vessel and paid for it,” he said.

Bawa added that Akpan was confronted with the “purported shipping documents” that the defendant submitted to the PPPRA for payment of subsidy.

According to him, ”He confirmed to us that the vessel, Vanessa, has nothing to do with MT American Express, which is the vessel which the defendant claimed to have given product to his own vessel, but that the St Vanessa loaded product from MT Eviridiki.”

Giving further evidence, Bawa said the EFCC wrote a letter of investigation activities to Petrocam, the traders who supplied the defendant the actual product that they imported, requesting that they furnish the Commission with all the financial and shipping documents with respect to the transaction under investigation.

Bawa, who told the court that Petrocam responded accordingly, thereafter, identified the letter from the EFCC to Petrocam as well as the response received.

When the prosecution sought to tender the documents as evidence, the defence team, led by E.O. Isiramen, raised objections to the admissibility of the documents which included Proforma Invoice, Commercial Invoice, letter of credit and other documents relating to the transactions.

The defence also raised objections to the admissibility of the response from the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, with respect to the investigation of the company, which the prosecution also sought to tender against the defendant.

The trial judge, Justice Christopher Balogun has adjourned the matter to April 28 for ruling and Continuation of hearing.