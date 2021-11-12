The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, over alleged N1.6bn fraud.

The former governor was detained when he honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency on Thursday night.

EFCC sources, who confirmed the arrest, said, “Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, former governor of Edo State, is currently being grilled by operatives of the EFCC over alleged criminal diversion of public funds to the tune of N1.6 billion.”

The sources also said the former governor who arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, around 2pm, November 11, 2021, was still being quizzed as at press time.

Shortly after Igbinedion’s exit as governor in 2007, he was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted of corruption.

However, the sources said “the new investigation is based on fresh evidence that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State government to finance an investment during his tenure, in settling the financial indebtedness of a company in which he has interest.”

When LEADERSHIP contacted the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, he confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined further comment.