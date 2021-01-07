By Ejike Ejike |

Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, convicted and sentenced a former managing director of Finbank Plc, Okey Nwosu, to three-year imprisonment over N10million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Nwosu alongside Dayo Famuroti, Agnes Ebubedike and Danjuma Ocholi on a 26-count amended charge bordering on stealing and illegal conversion to the tune of N10,934,704,402.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the defendants, who perpetrated the fraud while they were directors of the bank, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their full trial.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), called witnesses and also tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence against the defendants.

Delivering her judgment, the Judge found the defendants guilty and sentenced the first and second defendants, Nwosu and Famoroti, to three years imprisonment each.

The Judge also sentenced the third defendant, Ocholi, to 12 months imprisonment and slammed a six- month community service on the fourth defendant, Ebubedike.