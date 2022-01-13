Complying with the federal government’s directive on excise duty payment on non-alcoholic drinks, Guinness Nigeria Plc said it will be increasing the price of selected brands of its products.

This was contained in a statement signed by the commercial director of Guinness Nigeria, Adebayo Alli to the Company’s partners

The federal government has introduced an excise duty of N10 per litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages, effective from January 1, 2022. Excise duty is a form of tax imposed on the production, licensing and sale of goods.

The Company stated that “We plan To take a price increase on selected Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) in our Adult Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks (APNADs) category with effect from January 18, 2022.

It listed effected SKUs as Malta Guinness, Dubic malt and Orijin Zero, noted that the following conditions regarding the price increase include; Max purchase pre price increase at old pricing is capped at two weeks depletion subject to stock availability; Max of one week’s depletion can be bought using credit; Orders over one week’s depletion must be paid for via cash/draft payments only; Orders not backed by cash or credit at time of PI will be cancelled and re-invoiced at the new price; Products ordered during communication and PI window and not paid for when due will be cancelled be re-invoiced at the new price; and all open orders at Go-live date will be invoiced at old price and orders not funded by January 17, 2022 be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT