Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has hinted that the Brass-Nembe Road project valued at N100 billion will be ready soon.

The claim was collaborated by the members of the House of Representatives’ Bayelsa Caucus led by Fred Agbedi.

Diri made this known yesterday at a special thanksgiving by the member of House of Representatives representing Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency, Isreal Sunny-GOLI at the Church of Nigeria, Anglican communion of the Diocese of Niger Delta West, Brass Archdeaconry.

He assured the people of the state that his administration was working with the federal government for quick completion of the road project.

The governor, who was represented by his special adviser on Political Matters, Chief Collins Cocodia, said the state government and the political elite from Brass kingdom were working assiduously for the Nembe-Brass to be completed soonest.