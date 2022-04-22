The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for overpricing her nomination forms for elective offices, saying it casts the party in the image of rogues and hypocrites.

He said that all those buying the APC’s nomination forms should be investigated for fraud.

Recall that the APC recently placed the cost of its presidential forms at N100 Million, 50 Million for governorship forms, N20 Million for Senatorial forms, and N10 Million for the House of Representatives forms.

Ayu, in a statement, said the high cost of the forms show Nigerians that APC is a fragmented alliance put together to capture power and inflict maximum pain on Nigerians, including their own members.

“Nigerians will recall how in 2014, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, now President and leader of the APC, told Nigerians that he had to borrow N27m to buy his nomination form. The same man, as leader of his party, has now sanctioned the sale of the same forms at N100m! I am told that’s an increase of N370 percent.

“But in 2014, the PDP was in power and the economy was still booming. The incompetent APC presidency has now run the economy aground, making Nigeria the “Poverty Capital of the World.” How then can impoverished APC aspirants buy nominations at such prohibitively high costs? And yet, only recently he preached “Equal Opportunity” to them,” Ayu said in the statement signed by his media adviser, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

The PDP national chairman, who described the cost of the forms as an insensitive action, said the APC has disenfranchised thousands of her youths and dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerian youths who applauded President Buhari when he signed the Not Too Young To Run Bill into law in 2018.

“It is most insensitive, and mind-boggling. In fact, all those buying the N100m and N50m nomination forms should be investigated for fraud.

“We, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are different. We are a mass movement for the Nigerian people. This is why our nomination fees are soft and democratic. When you compare us with the APC, the difference is clear. This is why we must return to power to save Nigerians from this insensitive government,” he said.