The promoters of Truck Transit Park (TTP), to decongest Apapa port access road from perennial traffic gridlock have fingered extortion as one of the challenges fuelling gridlock on the access road.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), had in February 2021 introduced electronic call-up system to decongest the Apapa gridlock and return sanity to the poet environment.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Chief Operating Officer, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd, Mr. Temidayo Adeboye who lamented poor compliance by truck owners and their drivers said extortion in the trucking industry worth a hundred million Naira daily before the deployment of the electronic system for continued maritime traffic congestion.

He said that some actions of the truckers to circumvent ETO are caused by ignorance of the gains the new operational method would deliver to transporters if wholly embraced.

Adeboye who revealed that it took his company more than six years of painstaking research to understand Apapa Gridlock and build the electronic solution deployed in February 2021, said that the extortion industry whose earnings on the port access road was put at N100 million daily before the introduction of ETO is being contained as more trucks are captured in the call-up system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said expectations are that the problem of corruption will be tackled once there is free-flow of traffic to and from the port.

“The extortion industry in this Apapa is about a hundred million a day. That is what it used to be. If we can fix 50 per cent of the problem, nobody can extort money from port-bound truckers”, he said.