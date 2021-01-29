BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

A High Court Sitting in Makurdi the Benue State Capital has adjourned February 26th 2021 for definite hearing the out of Court settlement in the N10 billion libel suit against the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole and the APC.

Recalled that Governor Ortom had filed the libel suit against the former APC chairman over his comments against him in an APC sponsored press conference held on July 27,2018, where Oshiomhole accused Governor Ortom of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at St Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpo-Ayar Mbalom Community, Gwer Local Government on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against Governor Ortom.

Our Correspodent gathered that the former APC Chairman had sought for an out of court settlement with Governor Ortom, a move which was communicated to the court on October 13,2020.

It was also gathered that after two adjournments, with the last been on December 16,2020, the case resumed January 28 2021 for hearing of report on the out of court settlement earlier canvassed by Oshiomhole.

Ladi Achibong, who held the brief of Ortom’s counsel, Samuel Irabor, told the court that the out of court settlement has failed, and it appears the defendants are not serious with the out of court settlement.

She submitted that she was instructed by Irabor to ask the court to fix a date for definite hearing of the Suit.

Titus Akuha who held the brief of counsel to Oshiomhole and the APC, Festus Jumbo, opposed the submission of Ortom’s lawyer.

According to him, all the terms of settlement have been met, except one issue that is still remaining,so the settlement cannot be said to have failed.

Justice Ityoyiman after listening to counsels to the parties adjourned the case to February 26, 2020 for report on the out of court settlement or definite hearing.