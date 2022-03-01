The Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim- Imam has disclosed that over N12 billion was spent on the training of researchers across 12 universities in the country in 2021.

Imam who made the disclosure yesterday in Maiduguri during an interactive forum with the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS ) , added that TETFUND has ongoing projects in 226 institutions out of the 245 higher institutions in the country.

He said the theme: “improving education tax collection in the post-pandemic era” was adopted to improve education tax remittance through the Federal inland Revenue Service.

He listed some of the projects to include laboratories, engineering workshops, lecture theaters, and lecture halls among other infrastructural projects that are among the one hundred thousand projects being undertaken in the 2021 intervention funds.

The TETFUND Chairman said:“There are 226 higher institutions where we are undertaking one hundred thousand projects from the 2021 intervention fund of TETFUND.

“ These projects are funded from the revenue we generate in the year 2021.

We had a revenue target of N500 billion but we could only realise N200 billion out of which we are using to fund these projects in the Nigerian Universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.”

Imam noted that Borno State alone has seven tertiary institutions, adding that TETFUND has projects ongoing in these seven institutions including the newly established federal polytechnic Monguno it gave a takeoff grant of two billion naira.”

He said apart from infrastructures and physical projects, TETFUND also sponsors academics and funds research works.

“ As of the year 2021, We invested N12 billion to fund research in twelve Universities, one billion naira per University.

We have also given scholarships to lecturers to further their studies for masters and PhD programs but we have resolved as an agency and duly informed the vice-chancellors of the universities that it does not make sense to spend money training lecturers abroad when we can use that money to better our education institutions.

“So we only send lecturers abroad for studies when the specialty is not available in Nigerian Universities or on unique specialties,” Imam further said.

Also speaking, the FIRS Coordinating Director, Tax Operating Group, Kabir Abba, said the agency has devised new strategies to improve the tax collection and that the service will ensure all taxable companies and contractors remit their taxes before being considered for award of contracts in any of the tertiary institutions across the country.