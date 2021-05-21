The 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Annual Tennis Championship prize money has been boosted to N13.1 million with the winners of the men and women singles picking up one million naira (N1milion) each as of the total prize.

The annual championship which serves-off at the Package ‘B’ of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, will run till May 29 when the final will take place.

The Chairman of the caretaker committee of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ifedayo Akindoju, who made the disclosure at a media briefing held in Abuja on Thursday, said that this year’s edition is a complete departure from the previous ones.

‘The CBN National Senior Open Tennis Championship is the biggest Championships with the highest prize money of any organised sporting programme in Nigeria today.

‘The 43rd edition of the Championship is a special one as the Prize Money for both the Men and Women Singles position has been increased from the previous edition from N700,000 to N1,000,000 for each winner.

“As a matter of emphasis the continued sponsorship of this championship by the Central Bank of Nigeria for over 41 years has helped the federation to develop and empower many players who had won cash prizes each year at the championship,” Akindoju said.

Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, added the championship which has over the years served as a good platform in removing Nigerian youths from the streets, has equally succeeded in giving them more meaningful life, discovering their God-given talents and deployed them to represent the nation at the International tournament.

He said: “CBN is passionate about Nigeria and sports development to underscore this commitment, the management and the banks judiciously approved an increase in the total prize money for the winners in men and women singles,” he said.

He called on all Nigeria youths to maximize the opportunity provided by CBN and NTF for discovery and grooming of the young talent with the view to showcase them at the International and local tournament.

He also revealed that all the COVID-19 protocol set by Presidential Tasks Force (PTF) for non-contact sport will be strictly followed, urging all the participants to comply.