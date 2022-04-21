Justifying the debt owed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Niger State government has said that it has invested over N3 billion for the provision of transformers, service lines and others on AEDC infrastructure.

While confirming that over N1 billion is owed AEDC by the state government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, who is the secretary to the state government, said the N3 billion expended on infrastructure of AEDC was to ensure the provision of power to various communities in the last six years of the present administration in the state.

Matane who reacted to the disconnection of government offices told journalists yesterday in Minna that it was aimed at encouraging the private sector to strive and be responsive in the state but the AEDC actually took possession of what government’ provided without paying back.

Matane responding to the disconnection of government facilities in Minna due to a N1.7 billion debt purportedly owed to AEDC, the SSG said the debt is a little over N1 billion saying 50 percent of the debts were inherited by the present administration in the state.

“AEDC as a business entity has a responsibility to be responsive to the needs of their customers, but in order not to appear irresponsible, the government has been footing most of their responsibilities like transformers and other inputs. We encourage them to be responsive and decided to help out to the tune of N3 billion and at the middle of reconciling figures they embarked on the disconnection exercise including sensitive institutions like water works,” he added.

The SSG said the state government was surprised at the decision of AEDC to commence the disconnection of government institutions including the critical Chanchaga water works, the main source of water treatment and supply to Minna metropolis.

He stated that the state government expends N46 million monthly to pay for power for Chanchaga Water Works even as the state government knew that there was need to verify the billings by the company.

Matane said the government has sustained its payment of the current bills, lamenting that the company is still billing some old and non-existing structures to the detriment of the state.