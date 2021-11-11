Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Cross River State, aspirants have been challenged to come up with measures to pay the N1trillion debt profile of the state.

In a zoom meeting organised by Youth Alliance For Cross River Voters monitored by journalists in Calabar yesterday, the convener, Andrew Thomas, urged youths to ensure that only an aspirant with proven integrity is allowed to become the state governor in 2023.

He told the youths to engage all the candidates in discussion that borders on morality and on how to make the state become debt free.

Speaking on the theme; “Preparing Youths For the Task Ahead, An Insight into Choosing the Right Persons,” facilitated by an ace radio presenter with Sparkling FM Calabar, Mr Effiong Nyong, the convener stated that time has come when electorates would no longer allow themselves to be used by politicians who only come to the saddle with the intention to loot the public treasurer.

“Anyone willing to lead the state in 2023 should tell the people the magic that he would perform to address the debt burden of the state.

“I want to encourage young people to fully participate in the 2023 general elections. They should be able to extract that social contract.

“It won’t be enough for anyone to begin to say I have been this, and that. You have to tell us what you intend to do to get the state off the debt burden piled up by the last three administrations,” he said.

He said the state’s debt profile is a topic most people don’t even know about and that it is about a trillion naira.

“Anyone who wants to lead the state has to answer questions on how to address the debt burden.

“The next governor has to commit not to take any loan and the electorates must extract this promise from the next governor.

“It is not enough to be a former this or that, he must tell us what he wants to do and how to actualise it,” he said.

The convener urged youths in the state to ask these hard and difficult questions stressing that the huge debt profile of the state has not translated to better life for the people.