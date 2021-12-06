Seventeen Teams drawn from Seventeen Wards of Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State are set to battle it out for honours in the maiden edition of the Preye Oseke Unity Football Cup tournament.

The teams are drawn into four groups to play in four different venues of Amassoma, Oporoma, Ekowe and Olugbobiri in the competition due to kick off on Sunday, 12th December with the final billed to hold on 30th December, 2021.

The tournament is initiated by a member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Preye Influence Oseke and backed by the Chief Executive of Monimitchelle Sports Facility Construction Company Limited, Mr. Ebi Egbe.

According to the organisers, the winner of the tournament will go home with a cash prize of N1million, while the first and second runners up will smile to the bank with N700,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Speaking at the draws and unveiling ceremony held in Yenagoa over the weekend, sponsor, Hon. Preye Influence Oseke, said he conceived the tournament to serve as a veritable platform to unite the people, especially youths of Southern Ijaw.

Hon. Oseke emphasized the need for leaders to strive to promote peace and togetherness in Southern Ijaw, stressing that the competition would serve as a vehicle for youths to promote their football talent.

The chairman of the occasion, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, who commended Hon.Preye Oseke for his effective representation in the National Assembly, affirmed that sports is an area the country must invest heavily in.

He posited that investment in grassroots sports would ensure discovery and development of young talent.

In a remark, FIFA licensed match agent and CEO of Monimitchelle Sports Facility Construction Company Limited, Mr. Ebi Egbe, made a passionate case for sports as a tool that could be used to drive development and tackle the challenge of insecurity in Southern Ijaw communities.