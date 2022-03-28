The former chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni said the party has within its stewardship succeeded in rescuing the party from collapse due to crisis and disagreements.

Buni who was speaking during the party’s convention in Abuja said the committee has also enhanced the chances and prospects of the APC in winning future elections.

The governor said apart from wooing politicians including serving governors and law makers into the party, the committee has also revalidated membership cards in addition to reviewing the constitution of the party.

“I am glad to state with all sense of fulfilment that we registered new members and raised the membership from 11 million members to over 41 million members in the country.

“APC under the caretaker committee made history with three governors of Cross River, Ben Ayade, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

“The fortune was enriched with the joining of former speaker, Yakubu Dogara and members of the National Assembly. You have nothing to fear. Your defection did not violate any law.

“I am now more confident than ever before that with 41 million members, APC has the capacity to remain in power and continue to be Africa’s biggest political party,” he said.

Buni commended President Muhammadu Buhari among other stakeholders of the party for their support to the committee in the last 18 months.

“We are also grateful for the support of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Executive Committee (NEC), the Governors and the National Assembly caucus. We enjoyed tremendous support from other party men.”