Kogi State House of Assembly has told the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to tender an unreserved apology to Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and the people of the state over a purported allegation of moving N20 billion loan to a fixed deposit account.

The House also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Yahaya Bello for the exemplary leadership qualities he exhibited in Kogi State in the last six years of the life of his administration in the state.

This followed the motion moved by the speaker of the Assembly, Hon Mathew Kolawole seeking the EFCC to apologise to Kogi State over an embarrassment brought to the state.

While seconding the motion by members, almost all those who spoke during the plenary on Tuesday supported the motion and condemned the EFCC over what they described as unfounded allegation.

The speaker therefore passed a resolution that the allegation against the Kogi State government was false, saying that figures quoted by the EFCC against the state were evil figures signifying the end time.

“That the House Public Account Committee stepped into action to investigate the matter and found out that it was not true.

“There is no true evidence that there was a fixed deposit account as claimed by the EFCC. The letter from the bank has vindicated the state.

“That the House passed a vote of confidence on Governor Yahaya Bello accordingly. The house therefore urged the EFCC to apologise to the Governor and people of Kogi State.

“Should EFCC fail to tender an apology, the state government should do something,” he stressed.