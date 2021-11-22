National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has urged the National Assembly, traditional rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians to intervene with the federal government to ensure that its members are given a fair share of the N22.127 billion approved for payment of arrears of earned allowances in order to avert another industrial disharmony in the system.

The union said the intervention has become necessary following what it sees as bias by the minister of state for education against the other university based unions in the sharing of the allocation.

NAAT in a statement signed by its Public Relations officer, Dr Godwin Magit Mafuyai, said it is shocked by what it described as a display of ignorance by the minister of state for education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba of the workings and job schedules of university Staff.

The NAAT PRO said it is worrisome that the minister was recently credited to have claimed that ASUU gets a higher percentage of earned allowance allocation to the universities because it has a greater number of higher ranked officers than the other university-based unions.

The union insisted that “The money remains earned and should not be paid on the basis of numerical strength, seniority or on personnel cost.”

The union explained that it has made several attempts to meet with the minister through various correspondence, but is yet to get any response.