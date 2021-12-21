At least 71 road projects have been mapped out for construction and rehabilitation in the 2021 national budget by the federal government. The roads would be constructed with proceeds from the ongoing Sovereign Sukuk offer by the federal government.

The federal government is offering a N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk for subscription to finance key economic road projects across Nigeria. It expects that the offer would be oversubscribed based on the wide range awareness about Sukuk and taste for government securities. The tax- free Sukuk offer, which is already open, is scheduled to close on December 22, 2021.

The affected roads include Abuja-Lokoja road section IV (Koton Karfi-Lokoja); dualisation of Obajana junction to Benin phase 2: section 1 (Obajana junction to Okene); construction of Oju/Loko-Oweto bridge to link Loko and Oweto with approach roads; rehabilitation of Potiskum-Bajoga-Gombe road in Yobe and Gombe states; rehabilitation Kaduna-Pambeguwa-Jos road in Kaduna/Plateau states, and dualisation of Sapele-Ewu road.

Speaking during a press conference and investment meeting on 2021 Sukuk yesterday, director-general of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, said the government is committed to improving infrastructure, a reason she said the government is borrowing to bridge that infrastructure gap.

“We are also focused on revenue so that, in the long term, we are able to cut borrowing and spend from the expected increase in revenue to provide infrastructure,” she said.

Allaying fears that government was taking too many loans, Oniha assured that Nigeria’s public debt is professionally managed in line with legislative provisions and international best practices.

The SUKUK is part of the 30 per cent capital projects the government is seeking to finance this year. With an overall deficit of N5.60 trillion in the 2021 budget, the DMO is offering the 10-year Ijarah Sukuk due by 2031 at 12.80 per cent to complete the N250 billion left to be borrowed.

Deputy director, highway planning and development at the Federal Ministry of Works, Engr Yiltong David, said the ministry had so far received N362.5 billion as proceeds from previous Sukuk offering.

He said, “At the last count, 44 roads have been financed by SUKUK and we are adding 16 to make it 60 road projects. We’ve got N362.5 billion for the past three years.

“The Ministry of Works is hoping to get N200 billion from the ongoing SUKUK offer to build more roads. SUKUK has tremendously impacted on our development of roads. SUKUK has enabled us to finance many road projects.

“For us in the Federal Ministry of Works, we cannot over-emphasise what SUKUK has done for us. We are grateful to DMO. It has helped us tremendously.”

David, however, explained that the funds are not for completion of the roads, saying that it depends on the milestone the available funds are able to deliver.

“If we get N4 billion, we do work of N4 billion with it. It’s a successive issue,” he said, adding that project execution is based on available funds.