Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Ojo Amos Olatunde, has been reported to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) by the legislative aides for allegedly mismanaging N25 billion meant for the payment of their salary arrears and minimum wage.

They said the money was to be paid to 2,500 legislative aides serving the 469 federal lawmakers.

In a petition written to the director-general of DSS, Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, they asked him to arrest the CNA for interrogation

The NASS workers said they will storm the offices of the EFCC and ICPC on Monday next week to register their case against the CNA.

In a statement issued yesterday by the coordinator of the legislative aides, Zebis Prince, and made available to newsmen, they accused CNA of being owing them 21-month new minimum wage arrears, 2019 salary arrears, DTA and other sundry allowances totalling about N25 billion which they alleged, have been appropriated for.

The statement co-signed by another legislative aide, Tony Omali, is enclosed with the letter written to DSS dated 7th February 2022.

But reacting, Amos said the staff, which he described as disgruntled, are not aware of the virement that brought the issue of the N25 billion.

Amos said the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies were aware that of the N25 billion in the virement, the N5 billion domiciled with the CBN was approved for the National Assembly to pay for the minimum wage and other entitlements, adding that some allowances had been paid while engagement is on with the authentic union.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP last night, the special assistant to the CNA on media and labour matters, Austen Adesoro, said his boss did not misappropriate any money.