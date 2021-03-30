By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged that a total of N25 trillion has gone missing under the watch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who made the allegation in a statement urged “Nigerians to unite in demanding for the recovery of the N25 trillion, which our party insists should be directed to critical sectors of youth development, job creation, infrastructural development and security.”

The party added that with the alleged disappearance of a fresh N10.1 trillion from the national treasury, it has become clear that corruption is now on daily auto-pilot under the APC administration.

The statement said, “Our nation has again been jolted by reports in the public space that a whopping N9.6 trillion ($20 billion) and another N500 billion belonging to the Treasury Single Account (TSA), have been reportedly missing and allegedly diverted to APC interests.

“This fresh N10.1trillion scandal is beside the earlier N15 trillion, reportedly stolen by APC leaders from various government agencies, including the stealing of N9.3 trillion as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, bringing the sum looted in these cases to N25.1 trillion.

“It indeed speaks volumes that while the Buhari Presidency is claiming that it has no funds to finance the 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion, a humongous N10.1 trillion belonging to the nation is said to have disappeared into the thin air.’’

“The PDP expresses concerns over the level of rapacious looting by the APC leaders and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency, stressing that, it is clear that our nation has been seized by ferocious economic brigands in very high places.

“Under the APC, our nation has become one of the most corrupt countries in the world, having dropped 13 places since 2015 and plunging to a putrid 149th place on the corruption perception index as

released by Transparency International (TI).”

The party lamented that only recently, Nigerians were shocked by revelations that trillions of naira meant for purchase of arms to defend the nation could not be traced.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency and the APC has not been able to account for the N15 trillion earlier reportedly looted from various agencies of government, including the stolen N9.3 trillion NNPC fund, the N1.1 trillion worth of crude stolen with 18 unregistered ships as well as various oil subsidy sleaze.

“This is in addition to the N3 trillion reportedly stolen from various agencies including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in which a very top APC government official was indicted, as well as the Social Investment Programme, where the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, exposed that N500 billion was siphoned,” the party added.