House of Representatives Committee on Army has decried the decay in 138 Army Barracks across the country.

The committee noted that N28billion would not be enough for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated barracks.

The committee’s chairman, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, who represents Tada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa /Tuongo federal constituency of Adamawa State, disclosed this yesterday, when he led other members on oversight visit to the Command and Control Centre of “Operation Hadin Kai” in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said the main purpose of their visit was to see things for themselves in the theatre of counter – insurgency operations in Borno and other affected states, adding that they are happy to see that a lot has been achieved in the theatre.

The committee commended the cooperation and synergy among the forces, which they noted had contributed to the massive surrendering of the Boko Haram terrorists as well as infighting in the camps of the insurgents.

On the decay in 138 Army Barracks across the country, Namdas said, “There is need for the rehabilitation of the existing barracks and building of new ones. The decay is a very serious challenge and even if you are to devote N28 billion for the rehabilitation of the Army Barracks, it will not be enough.

“We cannot rely on daily or yearly budgetary allocation, but the good thing is that we have a Bill called the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund that has already passed third reading. We are waiting for the Senate to pass the Bill and once that is passed and the president signs it into law, we will have another way of funding the Armed Forces generally,” the committee chairman further said.

Earlier, the theatre commander of “Operation Hadin Kai”, Major General Christopher Musa, thanked the committee for the visit and assured them of the command’s determination to bring the war against terrorism to an end.