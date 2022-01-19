The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has upheld the judgement of Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had on July 19, 2021, ordered a former governor of Adamawa state, Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), to enter defence in his ongoing trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) is prosecuting the former governor, his son, two companies, Sebore Farms and Extension Limited and Pagado Fortunes Limited, over allegations of money laundering offences. Other defendants are Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited.

EFCC filed the charge against the former governor and the defendants on July 7, 2015.

Delivering judgement on the appeal challenging the dismissal of their no-case-submission, Justice Olabisi Ige, leading a 3-man panel, held that the trial court was right in making an order for the defendants to enter defence in order to answer questions in respect of allegations against them by the prosecution.

