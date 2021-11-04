Abuja’s football enthusiasts are in for thrilling times as teams, no fewer than 12, participating in a maiden Abuja Super League, will jostle for a whooping N2 million prize money.

This was made known at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja to announce the first ever Abuja Super League powered by Teamkonekt.

Clement Chukwuma, chief creative officer of Teamkonekt, said the competition which will kick off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 and run for a month plus will see the winner take home N1.5 million, while the runner-up will pocket N500, 000 million.

He said the competition is designed to create a platform from bottom-top for professionals and corporate individuals who are into football for recreational purposes and connect sports teams or organizations with fans, scouts, and agents, powering the best sporting experience with accurate sports data analytics to entertain and engage groups and audiences.

“Abuja Super League is the first of its kind and the aim is to build networks between different professionals that are football lovers to socialize, network and create a recreational environment after the games where everybody can have fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our core aim is to introduce a new platform where athletes can communicate with fans and fans communicate with players in different ways and methods. We want to create a sports community that will help the young athletes at the grassroots.

“Through our services, athletes can track their statistics and performance with our in-depth data tracking, and analysis reports which are easily accessible to scouts and agents.

“The tournament is actually targeted for recreation, that is people that are playing football for recreational purposes like adult teams and people that work with companies, CEOs, young entrepreneurs and so on.

The tournament will start on Saturday, November 6 and will last for a month plus.

The winner of the competition will take home N1.5 million and the runners up get N500, 000. We are also going to give awards to the most popular player and best fan,” Chkwuma said.