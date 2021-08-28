A sheriff, Inusile Babatunde mandated by the Lagos State High Court to serve Nollywood star, Mrs Elizabeth Anjorin Lawal, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin court processes in a N30 million defamation suit filed against her has alleged that she is evading service.

Babatunde made the allegation in a six-paragraph affidavit sworn to on August 10, 2021 and filed in support of an ex-parte motion seeking to serve the court process on the actress by substituted means.

Lizzy Anjorin was taken before the court by a Canada-based, Yoruba art and culture promoter, Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye, popularly known as Baba Asa, but all attempts, according to the Sheriff, to serve the actress court processes have been unsuccessful.

The Sheriff therefore claimed in his affidavit that he had made frantic efforts to serve the actress with court processes on several occasion but she allegedly made herself inaccessible.

Babatunde averred that the last attempt to serve the defendant was made on July 27, 2021, at her business address, Lizzy Anjorin Clothings, Road 5, Shop ‘I’ 323, Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC Lekki, Lagos State and he met with the defendant’s sales girl who confirmed that her boss was around. But after calling her on phone she allegedly avoided the service of the court processes.

He further alleged that many people had called him, claiming to be lawyer to the defendant and requested that the court processes should be handed over to them. But he requested a Power of Attorney from Lizzy Anjorin, which they fail to produce.