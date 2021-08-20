Kwara Stakeholders Consultative Forum which sued the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and others on a proposed N35bn bond, has denied any connection with a former governor of the state, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Alh Ayodele Olaegbe, said linking Saraki to the group was not only outrageous but an attempt to deflect the public attention from the issue of impropriety of the bond.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Kwara Stakeholders Consultative Forum is a registered non-governmental organisation committed to good governance by scrutinising activities of government and ensuring equity, peace and justice in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group has no link, directly or indirectly, to Saraki or any political or individual interest,” Olaegbe stated.

He added: “The case reference number CAC/IT/NO 141207, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, is premised on our suspicion and conviction that a

situation where a state appoints a Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, to float a private bond is a strategy to avoid public scrutiny and suggests that the likely investors are not inclined to be those that are statutorily bound to comply with the guidelines of transparency in financial transactions.

“We also believe that the bond/loan was hurriedly approved by the State House of Assembly and did not go through established norms of legislative approval.

“Once a bond is sourced to carry out governance due to lack of funds, the people must be alive to participate in its process through public hearing.

“It is trite, therefore, to insinuate that the group which comprises former commissioners, permanent secretaries, financial and media experts, labour leaders, women and youth groups, Muslim and Christian clerics, among others, is under the tutelage of anyone.”