Mobile telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria, has suspended its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) service.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the development was not unconnected to the N42bn debt owed telecom operators by banks.

MTN said customers using the USSD services will not be able to recharge airtime on their phones.

The telecommunication operator stated this in a text message sent out to customers on Friday.

The message received by our correspondent reads: “Dear Customer, our bank recharge channels are currently unavailable. Kindly recharge using physical cards. We apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you.”

LEADERSHIP also observe that money transfer through the service has been made impossible with the development as MTN service users complain of their inability to access funds amid the Easter holidays.