By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The House of Representatives yesterday urged telecommunication operators in the country to halt the planned withdrawal and suspension of USSD services to the Nigerian banks and other financial institutions.

The House also mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to liaise with the telecommunications operators, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Nigerian Banks and other financial institutions to resolve the impasse and report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution followed a matter of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai.

Ossai in the motion explained that the USSD service which is controlled by mobile network operators was a critical infrastructure used to provide mobile financial services to banks and other financial institutions in cell phones at very low cost, without requiring access to the user’s SIM card.

He said the USSD infrastructure service houses all the Nigeria telecommunications such as MTN, Glo, Airtel & 9Mobile, and internet service providers.

He further explained that the USSD made it possible for millions of Nigerians who do not have smartphones or data/internet connections to access banking and other financial services daily, especially during COVID-19 movement restrictions.

He, however, expressed worry that if the USSD service is withdrawn, users will fall back to their old traditional modes and

channels, such as mobile bank apps, internet banking, ATM, PoS, that makes banking services uninteresting, inconveniencing, with a high cost of financial transactions, which will further put the health of the public in danger as a result of crowding.