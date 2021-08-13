The people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have expressed joy over the judgement of the Federal High Court, which ordered multinational oil giant, Shell, to pay the sum of N45.9 billion to the people.

They said the struggle and prophecy of slain environmentalist; Dr Ken Saro-Wiwa, had been fulfilled.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Wednesday, ordered Shell to pay the compensation to the people of Ejamah community in Eleme local government area because of the havoc caused by oil spill some decades ago.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday in Port Harcourt yesterday, an environmental activist and leader of Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA), Comrade Celestine Akpobari, said the ruling was a fulfillment of the prophesy of the late Kenuel Saro-Wiwa.

Akpobari said, ‘We are happy that a Nigerian Court could give such a judgement but that amount cannot be compared to the damages caused by Shell in Ogoni.

“The ruling is a fulfillment of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s prophecy that the company’s day in the dock will surely come.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday also, president-general of Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), Legborsi Yamaabana, said the judgement was a pointer that Shell was really on trial.

Yamaabana said, “We are very satisfied that the court has compelled Shell to pay the people of Ejamah community in Eleme local government area, the sum of 45 billion dollars as compensation for the damage done to the environment.

“So, for us Ogoni youths, we are fully satisfied with the judgement and we urge shell to, within 21 days, as pronounced by the court, release the said money to the community, otherwise, we’ll be forced to embark on other necessary action.”