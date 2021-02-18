By Muh’d Zangina Kura |



Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has said that the over N4 billion Agric loan disbursed to Jigawa State farmers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will boost agriculture in the state.

Gov Badaru stated this while speaking at the flag off for the distribution of 2021 agric loans to dry season rice farmers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the effort of the CBN governor Mr Godwin Emefele for effectively handling all federal government financial intervention to agriculture, which so far made difference.

“Everyone in Nigeria can bear witness to the significant improvement recorded in the country’s agricultural sector which saved the country from falling into food crisis even with the incidence of corona virus pandemic.”

Governor Badaru also commended Jigawa farmers for their compliance to the loan repayment modalities. He also charged the new beneficiaries to utilise the the grant properly and also ensure timely repayment.

In his speech coordinator of Anchor Barrows programme CBN, Dutse branch, Alhaji Abdu Amadu said, over N4 billion was so far distributed to the Jigawa State peasant farmers.

He explained that, the success of the program can be seen by the high increase of agricultural outputs in the state and also the way farmers repaying the loan.