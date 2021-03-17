By EMAMEH GABRIEL |

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has requested an arrest warrant to compel the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission to produce the former interim management of the agency, led by Professor Daniel Pondei.

The panel investigating the former Interim Management of NDDC yesterday Resolved that the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, be contacted by the executive arm of government through the Senate leadership to produce Pondei and his team before the Ethics committee on March 9.

This followed the continued refusal of Pondei and his team to appear before the panel over the petition against them by the chairman of the agency’s COVID-19 Palliative Distribution Committee, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich.

It would be recalled that the panel had last month, asked the top staff members to appear before the Senate panel on February 22 to explain how N6.25bn was allegedly spent on COVID-19 palliative last year.

Furious about the development, the chairman of the Panel, Senator Patrick Akinyelure, said actions of the former IMC have left them with no choice but to seek an alternative means to force them to appear before the panel.

Akinyelure said, “This is the fifth time our committee will summon the former interim Management Committee of the NDDC to appear before us but they have always ignored our summons.

“We hereby resolve to request a warrant of arrest to be issued on the Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Akwa, to produce Pondei and his team.”