BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday granted popular social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha popularly known as Mompha, bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Dada also ordered that one of the sureties be produced by Mompha, who is standing trial before her on allegations of laundering the sum of N6.5 billion, must-own property valued at N100 million within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge further directed that the defendant must deposit his passport with the registrar of the court and that he should be kept in the custody of a correctional centre of his choice in Lagos pending perfection of his bail terms.

The defendant opted to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is trying Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.

He was also alleged to have retained the funds, transferred the funds for a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer of funds for a record label, among others.

The following sums were listed by the anti-graft agency to have been laundered by the defendant include N5,998,884.653.18, N32 million, N120 million and N15,960,000, totalling over N6.5 billion.

The commission further alleged that Mompha concealed his interest in his expensive wristwatches and other movable assets valued at over N70 million.

They are a, “Rolex Oyster Perpetual Wristwatch, Audemars Piguet Wristwatch, Audemars Piguet-J46220 Wristwatch, XY Hublot-1321920 Wristwatch, XY Hublot-924206 Wristwatch and an iPhone 8 with Serial No. CBPVF1KJC6C, worth over N70 million.”

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the eight count charges, while Islamob Limited (represented by Mompha) was named in and pleaded “not guilty” to the first six counts.

Earlier before the ruling, the defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole had urged the court to grant his client bail for him to prepare for his defence in his ongoing trial before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court.

The defendant is facing an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber-fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn filed against him by the EFCC in the Federal Court.

He had also pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Oyewole told the court that Justice Liman had been transferred out of Lagos but he had been given fiat to continue with the matter.

In his 18 paragraph affidavit in support of his bail application which was deposed to by Adefolaju Ademola, he said the defendant (Mompha) had never jumped bail or missed any date of his trial before Justice Liman.

Oyewole further submitted that even when he had COVID 19, he complied with the order of the court.

But the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, in a counter affidavit opposed the bail application stating that the defendant violated a court order on his medical treatment.