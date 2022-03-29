Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Monday varied the terms of the bail she earlier granted social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, also known as, Mompha.

Justice Dada reviewed the bail conditions after Mompha, who was arraigned before her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an eight-count charge of laundering the sum of N6.5 billion after his lawyer told the court that the defendant has not been able to perfect the conditions.

Mompha, who was arraigned alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, was also accused of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the defendant retained the funds, transferred the funds to a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy and unlawful transfer funds for a record label, among others.

N6.5bn Fraud: Court Admits Mompha To N200m Bail

The following sums were listed by the anti-graft agency to have been laundered by the defendant including N5,998,884.653.18, N 32million, N120 million and N15,960,000, totalling over N6.5 billion.

The commission further alleged that Mompha concealed his interest in expensive wristwatches and other movable assets valued at over N70 million.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the eight counts while Islamob Limited (represented by Mompha) which was named in the first six counts also pleaded not guilty.

Mompha and his company are also facing similar charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The matter has been adjourned to April 6 for the continuation of trial.